09/22/2023 – 10:37

Vale’s Extraordinary General Assembly (AGE) elected this Friday, 22nd, Dario Durigan, executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, as an effective member of the Fiscal Council. The indication comes from the federal government, which has the prerogative as the sole holder of “golden shares” from the company.

To the “golden shares” These are special class preferred shares, which guarantee special rights, such as electing, in a separate vote, a member of the Fiscal Council.

Holders of common shares were able to participate in the meeting, but not vote. The event took place without surprises and lasted just five minutes.

The executive vice-president of Finance and Investor Relations, Gustavo Pimenta, participated in the event.

Durigan was appointed to the Vale board after the resignation of economist Gabriel Galípolo, current director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank (BC), in July. At the Ministry of Finance, where he is Fernando Haddad’s right-hand man, Durigan was also appointed to fill the position that was held by Galípolo, after the economist left to head to the BC.

His mandate on Vale’s Fiscal Council runs until the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2024. This year, Durigan was also appointed, by the Union, through the Ministry of Finance, to the Board of Directors of Banco do Brasil, also succeeding Gabriel Galípolo.

Graduated in Law from the University of São Paulo, Dario Durigan has a master’s degree in Constitutional Law from the University of Brasília. He was government secretary at São Paulo City Hall between 2015 and 2016, during the Haddad administration.

At the Federal Attorney General’s Office, he was at the Federal Legal Consultancy in São Paulo, from 2017 to 2019, and at the Strategic Management Department, from 2010 to 2011. At the Civil House, he was deputy head of Legal Affairs from 2010 to 2015.

He was also Attorney at the University of São Paulo, in 2009 and 2010. In the private sector, he was director of Public Policies at WhatsApp in Brazil, from 2020 to 2023.