





Petrobras (PETR3/PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) released their second quarter results on Thursday night (28). The oil company profited R$ 54.3 billion, an increase of 26.8% compared to the same period last year. The figure was well above market expectations, which expected a profit of R$ 35 billion. The improvement was due to the rise in oil prices on the international market.

“This profit allowed Petrobras to announce a record dividend payment of BRL 88 billion, or BRL 6.73 per share,” Suno Research analyst João Daronco said on Friday (29).

For XP Investimentos analyst André Vidal, Petrobras “had a quarter to remember”. The company presented an adjusted Ebitda, which measures the operating result, of R$ 98.2 billion. For him, the number was 23% above expectations because of the effects on inventory turnover.

The specialist stated that another point to highlight was the high cash generation, which continues to allow the company to pay good dividends. “Dividends have provided a good total return on shares to investors, despite the political noise, which keeps oil prices low,” said Vidal.

The Suno analyst said that the political threat is less, after a reduction in taxes on fuel prices and a drop in oil prices on the international market.

He also said that the company is in a very comfortable financial situation, with a Net Debt/Ebitda ratio of 0.6 times. “So it wouldn’t be surprising if we had other fat dividend payouts down the road,” Daronco said.

Along these lines, Vidal, from XP, maintained the buy recommendation for the paper and calculates a target price of R$ 47.30, up 46.5% compared to the closing on Thursday (28).

VALLEY Vale’s numbers were less brilliant than those of Petrobras. The miner’s profit fell 18% to $6.2 billion. Even so, the result was above market expectations, which expected a net profit of US$ 4.3 billion.

According to the specialist at Genial Investimentos, Gabriel Tinem, revenue fell due to reduced sales. “The company also presented higher than estimated costs, especially with freight, which reduces margins,” said Tinem. However, he stated that the above-expected earnings and the investor remuneration side remaining on the agenda were important to offset much of the negative result.

Tinem maintained the buy recommendation for the paper, as he expects the mining company to continue paying good dividends. He calculates a target price of R$90, up 27.3% compared to the closing on Thursday (27).

XP’s Vidal followed suit and said the result was poor but investors should expect high dividends. “Cash generation was better than in the first quarter, mainly due to the higher seasonal income tax payment in the first quarter and the positive impact of working capital this quarter,” he said.

He pointed out that the company announced an additional $3 billion in dividends, equivalent to a 9% yield on share value when annualized. He maintained the buy recommendation, but did not set a target price for the stock, as the strategy is to earn on dividends.



