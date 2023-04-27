SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Vale announced on Thursday a binding agreement with Ananke Alumina, an affiliate of Norsk Hydro, for the sale of its 40% stake in Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN).

MRN is the largest producer and exporter of bauxite in Brazil, located in the Porto de Trombetas district, in western Pará. The company is a joint venture between Vale (40%), South32 (33%), Rio Tinto (12%), CBA (10%), and Hydro (5%). The value of the deal was not informed.

According to Vale, the transaction with Ananke Alumina, still subject to regulatory approvals, marks the conclusion of its main divestment program, which involved the sale of more than 10 “non-core” assets in several continents since 2019.

“Through this program, Vale was able to simplify and reduce its business risk exposure, resulting in the elimination of expenses of up to 2 billion dollars a year,” he said in a statement.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)