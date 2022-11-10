“The fall of the Wall, although it does not mark the end of communism – to which the People’s Republic of China continues to refer today, among other countries – nevertheless demonstrates its dramatically bankruptcy outcome and determines its expulsion from the Old Continent ”, Thus the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara in the letter / circular sent to students on November 9 on the occasion of the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The new Minister of Education, through the letter, wanted to remember a party introduced in United Statesin 2001, from George W. Bush, revived four years later by the then Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, but never really celebrated in Italy, with some exceptions. The so-called “feast of freedom” instead, according to Valditara, serves to explain that communism “was born as a great utopia, the dream of a radical revolution that uproots humanity from its historical limits and projects it towards a future of equality, freedom, absolute and perfect happiness “but” inevitably turns into an equally great nightmare: its concrete realization involves everywhere the annihilation of individual freedoms, persecutions, poverty, death “.

“The collapse of the Berlin Wall marks the definitive failure of the revolutionary utopia. And it can only be, then, a celebration of our liberal democracy. An imperfect political and social order, full of contradictions as it is, in need of being reinvented and rebuilt every day. And yet, the only political and social order that can give reasonable guarantees that humanity, justice, freedom, truth are never subordinated to any other purpose, be it noble or ignoble. For all this, the Italian Parliament established the “Freedom day“, Concludes Valditara in the circular.

The minister’s initiative attracted criticism from teachers’ unions and associations, including the Anpi. “With all due respect to the minister, the letter is biased and full of removals”, declared the president of the Partisan Association Gianfranco Pagliarulo, who, in an interview with Domani, called the circular an “anti-communist manifesto on the right “. For Francesco Sinopoli of the Flc CGIL “the letter from Valditara is from Minculpop” and the “history lessons belong to the teachers, certainly not to the minister”. “From today we must add“ and propaganda ”to the denomination ‘merit’. How else to define the Ministry of Education after the misplaced letter sent by Valditara to the schools with an instrumental reading of the fall of the Berlin Wall? But why doesn’t the minister take care of school? ”, Wrote the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate Simona Malpezzi on Twitter

In a reply to Republic, the minister in Lega share declared that he “does not accept lessons from anyone”, as “the son of a partisan of the Garibaldi Brigade”, and that “there are many days and in each one is celebrated an event of particular importance: on January 27 the liberation of the concentration camp of Auschwitz from the monster of anti-Semitism, on April 25 the liberation of Italy from Nazi-fascism and on November 9 the liberation of Europe from communism ”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also recalled “the feast of freedom” with a video message.