Valditara: “We must bring the culture of respect back to schools”

Vote by conduct, socially useful work. But also post Covid, maturity And North and South divide. The Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara spoke on Mattino 24 on Radio 24 outlining the future of the “new” school. “I think we need to bring the culture of respect back to schools and we need to give back authority to teachers. It must be done not only starting from the contract, not only starting from the legal defense that we have made available to teachers by the state attorney’s office, but also making the conduct count more. In lower secondary schools, the mark of conduct will return to average, in high schools, on the other hand, it will affect the credits for the high school diploma”, said the minister.

“The 6 in conduct will result in being postponed to September, and therefore be questioned on the values ​​of citizenship, on the constitution, on what is defined as civic education in the broadest sense. Finally, we have radically changed the institution of suspension, before being suspended meant staying at home, therefore less school. Instead, I believe that the bully, whoever has violated certain rules of behavior, should do more school, if it is a question of short suspensions one is suspended from the class and not from the school and therefore there will be in-depth studies, one will study more in that school”.

“If it’s about suspensions for more relevant facts, there will be these solidarity citizenship activities, the so-called socially useful jobs, following agreements with hospitals, soup kitchens, Caritas. We want the boy to be aware of the values ​​of solidarity and participation in a community. The 5 in conduct will determine the rejection and non-admission to maturity”.

