Total stop to cell phones in classrooms: Valditara’s proposal

“Clear cellphones from classrooms during class hours”, the proposal of the Minister of Education and Merit Joseph Vallettara it will certainly cause discussion, both in schools and within families. The blurred boundary between personal freedom and school discipline often finds a battleground in the mobile phone: not only is the dependence of young people on their respective devices on the increase, but numerous teachers also report the excessive apprehension of parents, who want to keep track of their children’s attendance and performance at school thanks to their mobile phone.

A concern overcome by electronic registers, which provide this information in real time? Not at all, to the point that in various schools (including high schools) the phenomenon of students who they run to the cell phone to notify parents of their arrival in class and grades received. A habit that is questionable in itself and which easily leads to even less acceptable uses, such as the creation of Photo and video with which to copy homework and/or bully classmates, perhaps portraying them in the changing rooms of gyms (real cases, reported by schools).

For this reason, every school – and every teacher – uses different methods, there are those who completely prohibit the use of mobile phones (perhaps locking them in a box at the beginning of the lesson) and those who instead tolerate them, promoting a more responsible and non-heralding use of distractions. Interviewed by Monica Setta in the Rai program The Comparison on airValditara instead proposes a rule that is the same for everyone and very clear: stop using cell phones during class. We bet its release will rekindle the debate on smartphones, increasingly pervasive of every aspect of our social life. Not just social.

Subscribe to the newsletter

