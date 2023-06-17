Valditara: “The oral test will be a serene interview”. So maturity becomes a joke

Recently the psychologist Paolo Crepetwho went from a long phase of calm resignation to one of denunciation of the current educational “tranquility”, declared among other things: “[Il Ministro] Valditara he considers the boys to be all mentally ill, i.e. unable to face a high school exam. And then the oral exam it will be a chat about the future of their life. At this point, it is clear that he so decrees there death of the school. The minister say what you want to do. He has responsibilities. Either they are all mentally ill, and I don’t sign this assumption, or there are some difficult cases, and in that case professionals who will have to be fairly paid are needed. It is worrying that a minister is suggesting such a fear that the new generation cannot even take an exam and answer questions about Calvin or Napoleon.”

I wondered if there might be exaggerated catastrophism in this apparently correct inference. But an account of the repeated ministerial statements, starting with the one reported by Alfredo Giuliani on TS of May 31, confirms that crepes he does not exaggerate: the Minister allegedly “recommended that the tests take place in an atmosphere of great serenity: in particular – he reports the Ansa – was reminded that the oral exam will not consist of a series of questions on individual disciplines, but will focus, as required by the ordinance signed in March, on an interview between the student and the commissionwhich will touch the various fields of study, in the context of a global understanding of what has been assimilated during the last year and of the interests that the student has shown during his career”.

So the connection between “great serenity” and the content of the oral indicated by crepes exists. In order not to create too much anxiety, let’s do a graduation exam keep only the name. Crepet’s criticism of this provision by the Minister must be distinguished from his general criticism of our educational model: in which parents would remove every difficulty, every obstacle from the existence of their children, thus emptying it of meaning and leaving them not only helpless, but deprived of sense; we have to distinguish: but it is clear that with this provision the Minister presents himself as the national mega-parent and his provision is a neo-Italian proclamation: no difficulty for anyone.

What Crepet does not notice is the extreme perilousness of the precisely delimited interview, but only negatively. It will not be an exam of maturity, but of absurdity. In a week’s time, the interviews could be variants of the one hypothesized in the following story.

Subscribe to the newsletter

