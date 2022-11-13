Valditara, the letter addressed to the students and the perplexities for the times and methods of the message: the comment

There letter addressed to Italian studentsi by the new Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara contains numerous passages with fully shareable content, but is tainted by a basic error. I am not talking about the paean applicant to the “liberal democracy”, which evidently for the Valditara constitutes the most enlightened of political systems. Rather I have some perplexity – I use a mild euphemism – for the times and ways of the message.

Let me explain: the Italian school it has been a pasture ground for the Left for more than five decades: at least from the early 1970s to today. The hegemonic trade union, in front of which teachers, managers and administrators still genuflected and genuflect, was and is the CGIL school (ie the union of non-repudiated communist origin); the textbooks commonly adopted proposed and propose a complex of vulgates that molded and molded History, Literature and even Biology according to the dictates of the Single Progressive Thought. In the last few years to all this indoctrination is added the overflow in the classrooms of thegender ideology, multicultural ideology and even black lives matter, worthy toppings of a spoiled cake.

The current situation is therefore the sediment of a long process operated knowingly and with a great deployment of forces, a process that has corrupted many consciences and others it has induced to a supine addiction to the fait accompli.

The Right, for its part, of all this long march was complicit in its absence, for his contempt for culture, for his refusal to get his hands in an environment that did not produce immediate political and personal utility. So Valditara’s letter arrives today after the deadlinesimilar to an attack on the enemy trench unleashed without preparation firean attack which consequently focuses on the sole purpose of appearing provocative and providing a splendid one assists the Left. Which in factValditara immediately accused him of not being the Minister of Education but that of Propaganda.

Hit and sunk, Minister: it is certainly true, as you say in your letter, that communism was the author of appalling crimes. But this truth had to be spread and supported in schools and universities, – moreover, in a much more articulated cultural context – already fifty years ago, and continue to do so over time, mobilizing our forces and above all those men of culture who are not lacking in our part, but count as much as the canonical two of spades.

