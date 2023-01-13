Valditara: “Tutor teachers will be paid more”

“Tutor teachers will be paid more“. This was stated by the minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, interviewed on Radio24. “They will have additional tasks and will have to be trained above all in the psychological and pedagogical fields – the minister clarified -. We have talked about it with the unions and we are discussing with them to understand how best to structure this new organizational model”. The tutor, “who will not be a hierarchically superior colleague but a colleague who will work in a team logic”, will have to “take care of coordinating the personalization of teaching and above all of taking charge of those children who have more difficulties or those who in class are bored because they are so advanced in learning that they need to accelerate”. For Valditara, the figure of the teacher-tutor will also be a valuable weapon “to address the issue of early school leaving, given that Italy has one of the highest rates in Europe”.

“The orientation letter sent to families – added Valditara – it is an important novelty because it is connected to the vision of the professional future of the guys. The guidelines, contained in the decree that I signed in December, are a real revolution because they allow families to have the right tools to consciously choose which employment prospects are linked to the training course identified for the boy. There are 1.2 million jobs not covered due to lack of adequate qualifications”. During the interview with Radio24, the minister explained how important it is that “don the one hand there is attention to the talents of the young person to be valorisedto her propensities which must also be known to the parents before being able to make the choice” and that on the other hand “these propensities meet the professional potential that society offers”. For Valditara, in short, “there must be a stronger connection between the world of education and the productive world“. We need to work “to bring families closer to the local area (and therefore to companies) by acting precisely on the issue of orientation. It must be ensured that schools offer a type of training that can then find some concrete opportunities in the working world“.

“If you knew more carefully about the tests PISA it would be seen that the students of the Finland in mathematics they perform well below those of half of Italian students. We must avoid generalizing. Our teachers carry out a very delicate, very important task, with great competence and professionalism” underlined the Minister of Education returning to the controversies of recent days arising from the Finnish painter who decided to leave Syracuse. “Enough with this refrain of continuing to blame a school that needs to see its staff valued from the point of view of authority, respect, economic treatment – added Valditara -. We tried to put as many resources into the last contract as possible in a difficult context and it was the best contract for many years, but we must act on the role of the teacher“.

And answering a question about the teacher from Rovigo who, taken from the smartphones of the students, decided to report everyone, Valditara explained: “If I can film the teacher as soon as he turns his back and mock him on social media, I come to undermine one of the assumptions of the teacher-student relationshipbut from the same company. It means that we are erasing a culture of respect which instead must start right from the schools”.

