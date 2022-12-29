School, Valditara: “Bullies are on the rise. We need to intervene”

The minister of Education doesn’t back down an inch on the idea of merit that the school must have. Joseph Vallettara announces important news for students and teachersfirst of all the return in the final exam in mode pre-Covid, with the three written tests and the oral one. “The interdisciplinary dialogue – we read in La Stampa – must enhance skills of students and check their ability to make connections between subjects. It is not, therefore, a disciplinary interview, there shouldn’t be a query in Italian, in Greek or in mathematics. The disciplinary skills have already been ascertained with the final judgment which admits to the state exam. On this I will post one circular which will clarify exactly how the interview“. Valditara also addresses the issue of bullying among the young students: “It is a growing phenomenon, there is a bewilderment of children who find themselves more in crisis in facing the school path. I am referring to the increasingly accentuated lack of socialization. Today we have a school in which three key values ​​must be reported: serenity for teachers and students, respect to teachers and pupils, safety which also means addressing the issue of construction”.

“For me,” he continues Valditara in La Stampa – the principle that who breaks, pays. If there are damages, these damages must first of all be prosecuted civilly, we cannot to waste different millions euros to be paid by taxpayers for behaviors who have not respect of the public goods. We need a pact of legality that makes families responsible – or students if they are adults – for the damage done because we must be aware that we are part of a community and therefore it is necessary to respect the rules of civil coexistence. Also, you have to pay teachers more more formats and with particularly delicate responsibilities such as i mentor teacherswho will also have to bear the students with majors difficultywe intend to enhance the merit of those who assume particular responsibilities, without detracting from those who carry out their work with professionalism everyday”.

