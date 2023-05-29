The Minister of Education and Merit, Joseph Vallettarawent to thehospital of Legnano to visit the assaulted teacher with a knife by a 16-year-old student this morning in Abbiategrasso, near Milan.

The minister learned of the incident while he was at mind to participate in the ‘Pact for Innovation Summit’. She therefore changed her agenda, asking to be able to visit the injured teacher and, as soon as her intervention was finished, she reached the Legnano hospital. After hearing from the provincial head teacher and the hospital director, went to the emergency room where he was informed of the professor’s condition. So he met her, offering her gratitude and solidarity: “I wanted to express my, personal and entire government solidarity and closeness to the attacked professor – she later explained in a video posted on Facebook -; a professor who he did his duty in an exemplary way following a boy who had already shown some problems in the past”.

The minister then met the woman’s husband and sister and spoke with them about the matter. He finally let him know that will keep in touch with the hospital to follow the evolution of the situation.