Valditara and abstraction in mathematics

A statement by the minister was reported in the newspapers in recent days Joseph Vallettara according to which the teaching of the mathematics it should “be less abstract and more appropriate for kids.” If and how much this statement is an announcement of how the new government intends to take charge of insufficient degree of literacy mathematics of the student population of our country, as reported by national and international assessment systems, is one an open and perhaps anguished question.

I would like to make a few comments on theabstraction in mathematics teaching from elementary school to high school, not as a citizen, nor as a teacher, but as a former pupil. I think that each mathematical topic requires its own degree of abstraction; and above all that it is necessary to distinguish abstraction from many other faculties – and mental activities – that pupils are called to exercise and develop in their learning of mathematics. It is not difficult to draw some significant considerations from one’s school memories.

Arithmetic, algebra, geometry mobilize mental faculties of imaginationinventiveness, attention, reasoning, calculation, industriousness, patience, different and complementary. There is no abstraction in a three-digit dividend division, or in the use of the table of logarithms; or in learning the algorithm of taking the square root of a positive number; also given the age in which these fundamental topics are addressed, their teaching is necessarily practical: one does this and that, and if one goes wrong, one is lost.

In fact one of the reasons why many people don’t have one good memory of math lessons is exactly that these are seemingly arbitrary rules, because you don’t understand where they come from and you don’t understand the reasons. The exercises to learn these rules – or algorithms as it is more accurate to call them – appear to many not only laborious and onerous but also, and in many cases above all, boring. It is to sever this tragic connection, between mathematics and boredom, not between mathematics and abstraction, that a German man of letters took charge, Hans Magnus Enzesberger, in his beautiful book for schoolchildren, The Magician of Numbers; for children, but, I would say, also for adults and… yes, also for Ministers of Education.

