TV presenter and musician Valdis Pelsh, who may become one of the temporary hosts of KVN, replacing the head of the television game Alexander Maslyakov, who is ill with the coronavirus, spoke about changing the current host. He also spoke about his reaction to the invitation and commented on the number of candidates, reports “TV program”.

“We are not talking about changing the host,” Pelsh said briefly. The musician confirmed that his candidacy is being considered for hosting one of the KVN games of the Major League. “Well, how do you react? When a person, Alexander Maslyakov Jr., with whom you have been friends for a long time, asks you to replace Alexander Vasilyevich and carry out the program until he recovers, ”he answered the corresponding question of journalists.

Pelsh added that each of the presenters was offered to conduct one program. The musician also admitted that he was not aware of why they decided to consider so many candidates for a temporary replacement for Maslyakov. “This is not for me. This is either to Alexander Maslyakov Jr., or to Konstantin Ernst. I am not a channel functionary, a person who is engaged in programming, ”the TV presenter explained.

Earlier it became known that Pelsh, along with showmen Dmitry Nagiyev, Dmitry Khrustalev, Ivan Urgant and actor Andrei Burkovsky, would lead KVN while Maslyakov was sick.

Instead of Maslyakov, the games of the 1/8 finals of the Club of the Cheerful and Resourceful will be played by five other hosts. Maslyakov Jr. said that Nagiyev would be the first to host the TV game, after which the role of the host would pass to Khrustalev, Urgant and Burkovsky. He did not specify the name of the fifth celebrity.

Maslyakov spoke about his illness in a video message on February 2. The head of KVN said that he was re-infected with COVID-19 and intends to observe self-isolation. Maslyakov assured that “people who are not strangers to the game” or well-known KVN players will become the hosts of the next issues.