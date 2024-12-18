The Valdesquí ski resort, located in the Sierra de Guadarrama, will officially open the winter season this Wednesday, with 1.8 kilometers of slopes in the lower area of ​​the ski area, known as La Pradera.

This start of the season, which had not occurred in December for eight years, has been possible thanks to optimal snow conditions, with an average thickness of 30 centimeters and quality of hard powder snow.

As detailed by the station, the ski pass has a price of 24 euros for this initial opening and the station’s services are fully operational, which includes the ski school, equipment rental, cafeteria and medical service.

To ensure a safe visit, the resort has recommended that users opt for public transport or come with vehicles equipped for snow.

According to the director of the station, Óscar Vallejo, in an interview with Telemadrid, “between 10 and 15 operator positions need to be filled to work on the tracks.” Those interested can send their resume to [email protected]





