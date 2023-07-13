During the government of Felipe Calderón a confidentiality was made public director of the Center for Investigation and National Security, Guillermo Valdésexpressed in a talk that was supposed to be off the record with several foreign correspondents: that the Mexican drug gangs had “social bases”.

Months later, the Federal Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Lunaalerted about the risk of organized crime imposing candidates (the intermediate elections were coming) and affect the results of the vote to sow whoever I wanted in elected offices.

The two assertions provoked hysterics and anger reactions in the progressive wing of Union Congresswhimpering from the silly idea that “the people” are good and do not engage in criminal activities.

Before both warnings, at the beginning of 2007, the Ministry of National Defense had made an alarming diagnosis of the effervescent drug violencetoday it is unleashed with more force than ever.

With detailed information on criminal actions of the bands; the capture of criminalsthe seizure of weapons, drugs, land, air and sea vehiclesthe main note of MILENIO was the revelation of that study, and he presented it with the same title that the Army: At risk, the viability of the Mexican State.

The references come from what the government of the President Lopez Obradorwithout anyone making a fool of himself of tearing his clothes for “the people” or for the fact that the drug trafficking govern, at least, at municipal levels.

On his Tuesday morning, when talking about the chilpancingazothe president said:

“In Benemérito, which is a municipality bordering Guatemala, in some localities –not all– organized crime has bases, to the extent that when planes with cocaine land and there is surveillance, the Army and the GuardThey have to act quickly because some people protect criminals.”

Regarding the riots in the capital of Guerrero, he affirmed that the real interest was protect organized crime “and it is not easy to carry out the confiscations of cocaine (…). This is happening and we are attending to it (…) speaking to people (so) that they do not allow themselves to be manipulated”.

In turn, the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguezsaid that the mobilized sought the release of two gang members of the Los Ardillos narco gang.

However, as is already known, the decompression of the conflict occurred without the alleged demand being even raised by the protesters.

Returning to the subject, to the social base of the drug dealer the presidential conviction on the narco-imposition of rulers is added:

“They came to nominate candidates and win municipal presidencies; They had, and in some places still have, authorities that they promoted, ”he said yesterday.

Valdés and García Luna were right, but hardly anyone will recognize them…

In case you didn’t read it: