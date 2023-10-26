President of the party must deliver a letter to the federal deputy at the request of former president Jair Bolsonaro

The president of PL, Valdemar Costa Netowill release federal deputy Ricardo Salles from the party so that he can run for Mayor of São Paulo in 2024. The information was confirmed this Thursday (26.Oct.2023) to the Power360 by the congressman and sources linked to the party.

The departure was negotiated by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The two met on September 27, at the party headquarters in Brasília, to discuss the former Environment Minister’s possible candidacy for mayor. Therefore, Valdemar must deliver a letter that releases Salles from the party without him losing his mandate as federal deputy.

The federal deputy had put aside his intention to be a candidate because the PL of São Paulo preferred to support the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), for re-election. Valdemar would have the premise of nominating the vice president on the ticket.

Initially, Bolsonaro agreed to support Nunes in the race. The impasse occurred because the mayor of São Paulo does not intend to use the former president’s name in the campaign. There is an internal assessment that the rejection of Bolsonaro is greater than the votes he attracts.

If Salles’ intention to run for Mayor of São Paulo is confirmed, the trend towards fragmentation of the center-right vote in the 2024 race will gain strength.

Bolsonaro’s former minister will share the more conservative electorate with Nunes and the deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil), which must also apply. A candidate’s victory in the 1st round becomes more difficult.