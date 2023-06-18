Costa Neto made the statement alongside Bolsonaro, honorary president of the acronym; previous goal was to reach 1,000

Currently with 339 city halls, the PL (Liberal Party) plans to reach 1,500 mayors in the 2024 elections, said this Saturday (June 17, 2023) the national president of the party, Valdemar Costa Neto. The goal is equivalent to a growth of just over 4 times when compared to the current amount, achieved with the 2020 election, according to the institutional website of the caption.

Costa Neto made the statement alongside former president Jair Bolsonaro, honorary president of the acronym. “Today, in the city of Jundiaí, São Paulo, our Presidents of the National PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, and of Honor, Jair Bolsonaro, gathered a strong team for yet another event for the affiliation of mayors and former mayors to the Liberal Party. We are the party that grows the most in Brazil, and with the strength of our parliamentarians and Bolsonaro, we will create more than 1500 mayors in the next elections”published a video with the speech on PL profiles on social networks.

View this photo on Instagram A post shared by Valdemar Costa Neto (@valdemarcostaoficial)

With the statement, the party signals that it intends to make a shift in relation to last year’s elections, when the focus of Costa Neto, Bolsonaro and other leaders of the acronym was to spread the number of deputies throughout Brazil, that is, the cadres of the proportional . The onslaught gave the party the largest bench in the Chamber, with 99 federal members.

In the Senate, the PL became the largest, but ended up suffering a setback, with the growth of PSD affiliations, which then became the largest bench in the Upper House in February of this year. Costa Neto’s projection exceeds the one announced in March of this year, when he stated that the goal for 2024 was to reach 1,000 mayors.

Although he has an action that could make him ineligible, Bolsonaro is still seen as the main anchor of votes for the PL, a scenario that can be modified if the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) understands the loss of his political rights. The trial is scheduled for the 22nd.

On the mainstay, names such as the governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), emerge as a potential candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2026.