Pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo denied the offer; the PL president says he hopes to convince him in the future

The president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netomet with the pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) and tried to convince him to leave this year’s electoral race. The chief offered support for the coach’s candidacy for Congress in 2026.

The offer, however, was denied by Marçal, who said he had no intention of running for the Legislature. To the Power360Valdemar Costa Neto said that he would like to support the candidacy and that he hopes to convince him in the future.

This Friday (June 21, 2024) Colonel Ricardo Mello Araújo, former commander of the Rota (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar), was confirmed as vice-president on the mayor’s ticket Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who is seeking re-election. The former police officer was recommended by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On June 14, after having lunch with Nunes, Mello Araújo and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), Bolsonaro disapproved of a meeting between Marçal and his party’s bench at Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo).

Costa Neto said that the meeting would violate PL rules.

“We will let them know [PL] that we are a party that has to be united. I have nothing to say about Pablo Marçal, who was talking to me […] I said I was closed with Ricardo Nunes and I’m still closed with him”, said Bolsonaro after the meeting.

The visit to Alesp was carried out on June 18, despite the denials. Marçal said he has “many friends” among state deputies, until “Bolsonaristas”, but these are “under censorship”. The visit was organized by state deputy Dani Alonso (PL).

COACH APPEARS 3rd IN SURVEY

In the latest research published by Atlas/Intel, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) appears with 35.7% of voting intentions – 12 percentage points ahead of the current mayor, who has 23.4%.

Marçal appears in 3rd place, with 12.6% of voting intentions.

The research was carried out by Altas/Intel in partnership with CNN Brazil from June 10th to 11th, 2024. 2,220 voters from São Paulo were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-00609/2024.