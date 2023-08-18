President of the PL questions the need for arrests and says he will do “everything” to free those he considers unjustly imprisoned

The president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto, called the arrests ordered against allies and supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) disproportionate, including those who participated in the extremist acts of January 8, in Praça dos Três Poderes. , in Brasilia.

The statement was given in video published on your Instagram profile on the morning of this Friday (18.Aug.2023).

In the post, Valdemar uses as an example the arrests of 2 former Bolsonaro assistants: Max Guilherme and Sérgio Cordeiro. Both were arrested in May of this year, along with Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, during Operation Venire, by the PF (Federal Police). The investigation investigates the insertion of false data on vaccination in the country’s public health system. Regarding the detention of former advisors, Valdemar asks: “Do they pose any risk to society?”.

“Of course it is wrong to invade and break any public property, especially of the Three Powers. So you really need to have these punishments, including for those who have done this in the past. But is it being proportionate? Did the people who are there receive the same punishment as other people who have already invaded Congress?”.

Watch:

At the end of the video, he appeals to PL deputies and senators and says he will “of everything” to free the demonstrators who participated in the 8th of January and were arrested “unfairly”in your assessment.

“Let’s separate the wheat from the chaff. Whoever made a mistake has to pay. But anyone who only protested and was defending Bolsonaro cannot remain in prison. The law must be enforced.”finished.

QUOTED BY DELGATTI IN TESTIMONY

In a statement given to the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January on Thursday (17.Aug.2023), the hacker Walter Delgatti Neto, known for Vaza Jato, cited Valdemar as one of those present at a supposed meeting that discussed the creation of a fake source code for the electronic voting machines.

The objective would be to demonstrate to the public, in an act on September 7, 2022, that the system would not be secure and could register votes different from those cast by voters.

In addition to the president of the PL and Delgatti, the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and Duda LimaBolsonaro campaign marketer.

“They wanted me to make my own source code, not the TSE official one. And, in the source code, that I insert these lines of malicious code, because it was intended to deceive, to cast doubt on the election”said Delgatti in the deposition.

Read more about Delgatti’s testimony: