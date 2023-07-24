Party president declared that the former chief executive was wrong to position himself against the proposal

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netosaid that the former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made a mistake “in communication” in opposing the proposal of the tax reform, approved by the Chamber of Deputies on July 6. The statement was made in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulopublished this Sunday (July 23, 2023).

Despite this, the leader of the acronym stated that the former President of the Republic is “who gives the final word in the PL”. Ddefined Bolsonaro as a “voting machine” and, according to him, the party depends on it.

Valdemar declared that all deputies of the acronym are in favor of tax reform, but not the way the text was written in the Chamber. “Changed the text on the day. I had to give people some time to study a business of such importance”, he said. NoHe did not rule out the possibility of Bolsonaro becoming favorable to the proposal: “Let’s see if he doesn’t change [de opinião] when it gets to the Senate.

Bolsonaro was declared ineligible by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on June 30, 2023. You will not be able to run in elections for political office for 8 years. For Valdemar, the party colleague did not leave the political world: “He is going 100 km per hour. He was here this morning just discussing politics.”, he declared. The interview was held last Tuesday (18.Jul).

Both would have talked about the municipal elections in São Paulo. The PL’s strategy would be to support the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP) not to give space to the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) in the dispute for the city of São Paulo.