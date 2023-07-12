The statement was made during an interview by the President of the PL to “GloboNews” on Tuesday (12.Jul)

The president of the Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto, said on Tuesday (July 11, 2023) that the acronym “will walk with the people of the right, not the extreme right”. In the politician’s evaluation, the extreme right refers to the Nazi dictator, Adolf Hitler. Valdemar’s statement was made in his profile on twitterbut subsequently deleted.

read a print of post circulating on social media:

Earlier, the former deputy made the same comment in an interview with Globo Newswhen he denied that members of the PL are extremists. “Extreme right, in our understanding, is the Hitler”, he declared. According to him, who is part of the PL is only “on the right”.

The party president also stated that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will be responsible for choosing the candidate who will replace him in the 2026 presidential elections. “the owner of the votes”, must be respected, said Valdemar.

