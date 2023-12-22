According to the PL president, the current mayor of SP should not join his party; the former president signaled his support for Salles

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netostated this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will support the re-election of the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in São Paulo and must nominate the vice-president in the dispute in the largest city in Brazil. Municipal elections will be held in 2024.

Valdemar said that the MDB is a “partner” of the PL and that there are no plans for Nunes to join Bolsonaro's party. The statements were given to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

In recent months, there has been a lack of definition in Bolsonaro's support in the dispute for Mayor of São Paulo: the re-election of Nunes or the candidacy of Congressman Ricardo Salles (PL). The former president said that Salles made a “excellent job” as Minister of the Environment in his government and that the election in SP “it would be an opportunity to reward him”.

The former Minister of the Environment is trying to make his name viable as a candidate for Bolsonarism, but he does not have the support of the party. In June, he announced that he had withdrawn from the race. At the beginning of October, however, he returned to articulating the campaign. O Power360 found out that Bolsonaro advised Salles not to leave the PL at this time. He asked “calm” to his former minister while he prepares the strategy for the dispute for Mayor of São Paulo.

The former president suggested to Salles that he not accept the PL president's offer to leave the party to run for election with another party.

VALDEMAR CLOSES SUPPORT TO NUNES

As shown by the Power360, Valdemar has already signaled that the PL will campaign for Nunes' re-election. Initially, Bolsonaro accepted, but the impasse began because the current mayor shows resistance to having his image linked to the former president, which could harm him in a possible 2nd round.

There is an internal assessment that the rejection of Bolsonaro is greater than the votes he attracts. In the capital of São Paulo, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) won with 53.54% of the votes, against Bolsonaro's 46.46%. In the entire state, however, he lost: he received 44.76% of the votes, compared to 55.24% for the former president.

Bolsonaro's allies are uncomfortable with the situation. Fabio Wajngarten, lawyer and advisor to the former president, criticized the back-and-forth situation with Bolsonaro on social media. “No one, I repeat, no one will appropriate Bolsonaro votes and leave Bolsonaro distant. The era of locusts is over. Here’s a tip.”

At the end of November, Bolsonaro said that he has had to “to swallow” Valdemar Costa Neto's candidates for the 2024 municipal elections. “Valdemar says that I run the party. I wish it were true, but the final word is his.”said the former president at a PL event.

The party hopes to elect up to 1,500 mayors across Brazil in 2024. Bolsonaro's popularity will be the showcase for this strategy. While he and Michelle must travel to Brazil to attract female and senior voters, the party must still explore the usual conservative agendas.

If Salles' intention to run for Mayor of São Paulo is confirmed, the trend towards fragmentation of the center-right vote in the 2024 race will gain strength. He will share the more conservative electorate with Nunes and the deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil), which must also apply. A candidate's victory in the 1st round becomes more difficult.