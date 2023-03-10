The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, defended this Friday, 10, the Bolsonarist federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), who made a transphobic speech in the plenary of the Chamber on International Women’s Day. In his debut on Twitter, the party leader said that the parliamentarian has the support of the National Directorate and represents a segment of society.

“Freedom of expression and its parliamentary prerogatives will be defended by our party whenever it is exercising its mandate, expressing its opinion. Count on us, Nikolas! The PL will always be with you”, wrote Costa Neto, in his first publication on the social network.

Last Wednesday, the 8th, International Women’s Day, the parliamentarian appeared in the plenary of the Chamber wearing a yellow wig. He then said, ironically, that she felt like a woman and, therefore, would have a place of speech on the celebratory date.

Nikolas was the most voted deputy in the country in the last election, with almost 1.5 million votes.

After the transphobic speech, the deputy received a public reprimand from the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). “The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies is not a stage for exhibitionism, much less prejudiced speeches. I will not tolerate disrespect towards anyone. Deputy Nikolas Ferreira deserves my public rebuke for his attitude today,” Lira wrote on Twitter. “To all and all who felt offended and offended my solidarity”, he amended.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF), in turn, asked the Chamber to investigate the deputy for transphobia. A group of parliamentarians defends his impeachment.

On social media, Nikolas defended himself against criticism. “I defended the right of women not to lose their space in sports for trans people – given the biological difference – and not to have a man in the women’s bathroom. There is no transphobia in my speech. I clarified the example with a (shocking) wig. What passes for this is hysteria and storytelling,” he wrote, on Twitter.

The president of the PL pointed out that, after the episode in the plenary of the Chamber, Nikolas gained more than 46 thousand followers. “He speaks on behalf of a segment of society and must be respected for that”, defended Costa Neto. “Nikolas Ferreira was elected the most voted deputy in Brazil for several reasons: he is a person of qualities, who has principles, a young man who defends his convictions with passion and sincerity. He represents the voter who believes in him. That is why Deputy Nikolas has our support and that of the National Directorate of the PL”, added the party president.

Using the political capital of former president Jair Bolsonaro, the PL elected 99 deputies in the last election and formed the largest bench in the Chamber. Internally, however, there are frictions between the Bolsonarist wing, of which Nikolas is a part, and the party’s original group, made up of traditional Centrão politicians – many of whom would like to join the Lula government’s base in Congress.