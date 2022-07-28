President of the PL scheduled a meeting on Monday; Bolsonaro’s acronym will act in the supervision of elections

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, met with the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022). The meeting was an institutional visit, according to the Court.

O Power 360 found that Valdemar expressed to Fachin his intention to collaborate with the court in the elections, and that the president’s initials Jair Bolsonaro believes in the electoral system.

The request for a meeting came from the president of the legend himself, on Monday (25.jul). The vice president of the PL, deputy Captain Augustoalso participated in the meeting.

Last week, Bolsonaro criticized and questioned the electronic voting process, during a meeting with ambassadors in Brasília. The Chief Executive also said that the TSE has a behavior that “does not fit the democratic system”.

To Power 360Captain Augusto said that the PL has no interest in disturbing the TSE in the elections and that the acronym will respect the results of the polls.

“We have no interest in interfering, disturbing, criticizing”said the deputy. “We will follow up in order to help, to collaborate with the electoral system”.

“We trust that the elections will take place without any kind of problem. Let’s respect the poll results.”he said.

The PL is one of the institutions that confirmed to the TSE its participation in monitoring the electoral process. You will be able to monitor the signature and sealing of electoral systems, verify the integrity and participate in the audit stages carried out before, during and after the vote.

Among the names nominated by the party to accompany the process is that of engineer Carlos Rocha, president of the Instituto Voto Legal.

Bolsonaro’s party had asked the Court for accreditation of the institute to participate in the inspection, but withdrew from the entity at the end of June.