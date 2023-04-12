A politician was hospitalized on Sunday (April 9, 2023) at the Syrian-Lebanese hospital in Brasília after feeling unwell

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, received a medical discharge this Tuesday (April 11, 2023). The politician had been hospitalized at the Hospital Sírio Libanês, in Brasília, since Sunday (April 9, 2023) after feeling unwell. In your profile on twitterValdemar said he will be “back to normal activities from this Wednesday”. The reason for the hospitalization was not disclosed by the party.