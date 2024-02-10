Arrested since Thursday (Feb 8), president of the PL left superintendence of the Federal Police on Saturday night (Feb 10)

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, left this Saturday (Feb 10, 2024) the superintendence of the Federal Police, in Brasília, where he had been detained since Thursday (Feb 8). Questioned by journalists upon leaving the place, he said that the stay was “good” It is “quiet”. He was one of the targets of operation Tempus Veritatis (read more below), which investigates an alleged coup attempt in 2022.

The departure comes after a decision by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, who decided to accept the PGR's opinion in favor of parole due to the politician's age, which is 74 years old. “Despite the requirements for preventive detention being present, some specific circumstances must be analyzed, since the person under investigation is elderly, aged 74 (seventy-four) years old, and would not have committed the crimes with violence or serious threat, having been the objects found inside his residence, when executing a search and seizure warrant.”, stated the minister. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 196 kB).

Watch (2min21s):

Valdemar was arrested for illegal possession of weapons. In addition to the weapon, the PF seized a gold nugget from the PL president. In a note, the lawyers said that the nugget “does not constitute a crime according to the jurisprudence itself” is that “the weapon is registered, has permitted use, belongs to a close relative and has been forgotten for several years” in the former deputy's apartment.

On Friday (Feb 9), Moraes had converted the arrest into preventative, when there is no deadline to revoke it. The PGR (Attorney General's Office) was given a 24-hour deadline to comment on the request for provisional release presented by the defense.

Afterwards, the PGR was in favor of his release. In the text, signed by the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Hindemburgo Chateaubriand, it states that the president of the PL “he is already subject to appropriate and sufficient precautionary measures, which prevent him from interfering in the investigative activity”.

“The custodian is already subject to appropriate and sufficient precautionary measures, which prevent him from interfering in the investigative activity. On the other hand, its dangerousness, which is linked to the risk of repeating the crime, is not recognized, nor is it the presence of supervening circumstances capable of altering the situation that justified the measures previously enacted”, says Chateaubriand.

Wanted by Power360Valdemar's defense reaffirmed “your trust in the Judiciary”.

WAJNGARTEN CELEBRATES

The former president's lawyer Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Fabio Wajngarten, used the social network X (formerly Twitter) to thank those who helped in the work for the release and minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“I have no words to thank so many friends, close and distant, who rallied to help us during this challenging time. There were hours on the phone, sleepless nights, a chain of constructive actions. I also thank the Minister of the Supreme Court for his understanding and decision“, he stated.

“It’s time for President Valdemar to see his family and rest”concluded.

PF OPERATION

The Federal Police launched an operation against the former president on Thursday (Feb 8). Jair Bolsonaro and allies for an alleged coup attempt.

During the operation, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, was arrested for illegal possession of weapons. He is at the headquarters of the PF Superintendence, in Brasília. He underwent a custody hearing this Friday (Feb 9), but was not released. This Saturday (Feb 10), Moraes granted provisional freedom to the politician, who should be released at any time.

The operation, called Tempus Veritatisthis Thursday (Feb 8) had 33 search and seizure targets, 4 preventive detention and 48 alternative measures, which include prohibiting contact between those being investigated, handing over passports and suspending the exercise of public functions.

The searches were carried out in Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Goiás and the Federal District. The legal measures were issued by the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Among those arrested are Bolsonaro's former advisors, Filipe Martins and Marcelo Câmara.

The operation was authorized by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Alexandre de Moraes. In the decision, he cites the attempt to keep Bolsonaro in power with a coup d'état.

Read more about the operation against Bolsonaro and his allies: