President of the PL also said to use cash; considered “normal” payments into the account of the former first lady

The President of the Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto, spoke on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) about bills paid in cash by former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and defended the practice. he said consider “normal” payments and deposits into the ex-president’s wife’s account Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and her relatives.

In an interview with the program “Estúdio I”, on GloboNewsValdemar stated that he also uses cash to pay his bills. “I withdraw money from my account every month and give the money to my wife. She pays the bills. I don’t do PIX and I didn’t use a card either, I only use it when I travel”he said.

Valdemar declared that he still does not use PIX, a form of instant payments and transfers officially launched during the Bolsonaro government. The president of the PL stated that he finds it easier to use cash than to use the mechanism – created during the government of Michel Temer (MDB).

“I’m afraid of being inspected and snooping on my life, what I do with the money or how much I spend at the restaurant”added Valdemar, who said he was not afraid of being robbed when using cash.

The president of the legend defended Michelle and said that “being a president’s wife is hell”. He also stated that the suspicion about the president of PL Mulher is “nonsense” and that it should not have serious consequences for the future of the former first lady and Bolsonaro.

CASH CASH

Conversations between the lieutenant colonel Mauro Cidformer adjutant Bolsonaroand Michelle’s advisors indicate that there was an orientation for the expenses of the then first lady to be paid in cash.

Audios were sent via a messaging app. The information is from the portal UOLwho had access to the transcript of the conversations and details of the investigation into Federal Police (Federal Police) which resulted in the prison of the lieutenant colonel on May 3.

According to the PF, the dialogues indicate the existence of a “dynamics on cash deposits to third-party accounts and guidance on not leaving records and impossibilities of transfers”. The corporation said there were indications that there was a scheme of diversion of public resources to defray the expenses of the then first lady.

On Monday night (May 15), the former president’s defense stated that the personal expenses of the former chief executive’s family were made in cash so as not to expose Bolsonaro and the former first lady.

The lawyer stated that the cash payments were related to the personal expenses of Bolsonaro, Michelle and daughter Laura. According to him, the purpose of payments in this way was to protect the president from “any kind of attack”.

Michelle will be heard by the PF (Federal Police) about payments in cash. There is no indication, however, of when this interrogation should be carried out.