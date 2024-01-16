President of the PL committed to being more “careful”; said that the PT member “has no comparison” with Bolsonaro

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Valdemar Costa Netopresident of the PL, talked about the wear and tear caused by Valdemar's praise for the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). O Power360 found that the party president apologized after Bolsonaro made a harsh demand for the situation.

The positive comments about the current president were given in an interview with the newspaper The diary in December 2023. In exchanging messages with Bolsonaro, Valdemar said that the material had been edited and committed to being more cautious in choosing words. According to this digital newspaper, the situation is pacified between the two, who are united and “life goes on”.

This is what Valdemar said about Lula: “There's no comparison. Lula is a comrade of the people. Lula is completely different from Bolsonaro. Completely different, and it's a phenomenon, because he got to where he got to. He did well in government too, and elected Dilma later. Lula is completely different from Bolsonaro.”

After being criticized, the PL president claimed to have had his speeches reproduced “out of context”. On social media, Valdemar said who remains alongside the former president. “Those who do not have loyalty and fidelity have a short life in politics. I am loyal to Bolsonaro and faithful to my principles”, he wrote.

Without mentioning names, Bolsonaro said he had a “serious problem” with a person and stated that, “if it continues like this”the PL will be imploded. “Problems have”said Bolsonaro when asked by a supporter if the PL will come “strong” in 2026. He declared that a “party person” Gave one “absurd statement” in “as Lula is extremely popular”.