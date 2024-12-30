Jorge Valdano, Argentine world champion and football philosopher, talks about the two German dribblers, the value of the street for training – and the indomitable element of genius on the pitch.

SZ: Mr. Valdano, the USA will be the center of the football world in the new year: 2025 is the year Club World Cup in the new large format, followed by the “real” World Cup a year later. In your native country of Argentina, the newspaper “La Nación” recently wrote football in the USA “continues to be a mysterious object”. Do you share this skepticism?