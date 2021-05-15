Soccer with people is something else. It sounds different, the plays gain in tension and emotion, the sounds from within the field give way to the shouting of the stands. Soccer is more soccer. 2,640 were the privileged ones in Castalia to live the professional game with soccer and were noted as the thousands of fans who clenched their fists from their homes. A step to hope. A small committee party. The Albinegro fiefdom to the flag would have meant points in the locker. The fans have not waited two years, but ten to see their team again on the green in professional football. That they were the first is almost poetic justice. To fall defeated, a hard stick in the face of permanence.

Ponferradina, far from the play-off, came to Castalia to enjoy the party and practice good football. Those of Bolo took the ball in the first bars, despite the fact that Castellón, spurred on by its public, accumulated chances in Manu García’s goal. Perhaps the stands generated a greater sense of danger than the actions themselves, with Juanto always close to the goal and Rubén Díez and Jorge Fernández doing mischief from the midfielder. Up to 12 times Garrido’s team finished off.

Led by Yuri, and with Juergen wreaking havoc with a different leg, the Bercianos were losing possession, but won in direct play. The veteran forward, surrounded by fresh legs and gamers, gave the team air from the top and adorned himself in each action like a good Brazilian. Sometimes in excess.

Precisely from an isolated play the visitor’s goal came to the brink of halftime when the party seemed to be heading to the second act without major shocks. La Ponfe hung a ball at the heart of the area in which the Albinegra defense was not very forceful and the ball fell into Óscar Sielva’s boots, who put it subtly at the angle.

Little did Castellón wait at the exit of the changing rooms. Ortuño fought a loose ball, one of those in which the stands play its role, and found Arturo Molina inside the area, who could not connect his shot well with the outside of the foot. The Murcian has a great punch, but is very skilled. The shock came after a few minutes. Jorge Fernández, one of the best of the match, was severely injured. Cubillas, one of the favorites of the public, to the field.

Garrido doubled his bet within minutes, rather tripled it. Three changes in one go: Mateu, Carles and César to fight for the points. The changes were mixed on the public address system with the instructions to leave the stadium correctly.

The locals began to stalk the goal while Ponfe could not temper the rhythm of the game, but Doncel and Kaxe brought fresh legs to do damage to space. After a stick from Castellón, Valcarce was blinded by Whalley in the clearest option of the match and Carles Salvador dressed as a hero on the line. On the third, after cutting, Valcarce put the lace and addressed the public at the celebration.

Castellón tried in every way, but only Rubén Díez seemed to have the light on. With more heart than head, and until the last minute, those from Garrido could not round off the party in Castalia with points. The defeat complicates the permanence and confirms the pothole of the team.