Petition in view of the replacement of the professional who has been following five municipalities for almost three years

Fontanigorda is one of the five municipalities that will see the change of family doctor

Fontanigorda – After almost three years, on March 1st the inhabitants of five municipalities in the Trebbia Valley will meet with a new family doctor. Because for the first time since 2019, a doctor included in the ASL 3 rankings accepted the assignment, avoiding the recourse made so far to the calls for a fixed-term position to be renewed every year. All in order, but the citizens are not there, clamoring for the current professional to be confirmed. “We have progressively been emptied of many services – he explains Elisabetta Biggio, a resident of Fontanigorda and spokesperson for the protest – now we have to give up on an extraordinary professional like Dr. Matteo Siri. We are collecting signatures to oppose“.

The administrations also took the field on the case. “The real problem is in the ministry, that’s where the salary criteria are set,” he says the mayor of Rovegno, Giuseppe Isola – Our municipality is willing to offer an apartment free of charge to a doctor, if only he would agree to come and live here. But it is difficult to find professionals who make certain choices in the face of certain economic conditions. Yesterday (today for those who read, ed) I spoke with the general manager of Asl 3 Luigi Bottaro. The healthcare company has done its utmost according to the rules set at the national level. This case must not be made a personal battle, instead it is necessary to establish new incentives for disadvantaged locations, such as these valleys. Doctor Siri is exceptional from a professional and human point of view. At the same time I look forward to meeting who will arrive in his place ».

According to what was reconstructed by the mayor himself, in April 2019 the doctor who followed Rovegno, Gorreto, Fontanigorda, Montebruno and Fascia had retired. Faced with the failure of the professionals in the ranking to come forward, a notice was issued, which went deserted. An economic surplus was thus proposed and, at that point, Siri had arrived. Every year, before the new selection, the ASL has looked for availability in the ranking, in vain. Thus returning to the usual announcement. This year, however, a doctor has come forward.