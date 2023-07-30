Hooded No Tavs attack the San Didero construction site

A group of hooded men, belonging to the most extremist wing of the No Tav movement, attacked the construction site in San Didero (Turin), in Val di Susa. As Ansa writes, the antagonists, about fifty, they threw Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, paper bombs and stones at the police who responded with tear gas.



In Baraccone they hooked the main gate with a winch and are trying to pull it down. The attack is happening in multiple places. Even in Chiomonte, where there is another construction site in Val Clarea, a group has begun to misrepresent itself.

The No Tav procession, an appointment at the Alta Felicità Festival, had left from Venaus to Susa, then moved towards the San Didero construction site, where the attack began.

No Tav: assaults on construction sites, A32 motorway closed

Due to the assaults on the Turin-Lyon construction sites by the most extremist wing of the No Tav movement, the forces of order have closed, in both directions, the A32 motorway, the Turin-Bardonecchia. Queues and inconveniences are registering in the two Val di Susa state roads, where traffic has been diverted.

