It is at the moment a mystery the violent death of a young man found lifeless in the countryside of Terentoin Alto Adige. The inspection conducted by the Carabinieri and the first elements collected were not sufficient to outline a clear picture. Therefore, an all-round investigation is underway. What is certain at the moment is that the young man, a South Tyrolean between 20 and 30 years old whose personal details have not been released, was found by the Alpine rescue team of the Guardia di Finanza in an alpine pasture area at around 1,600 metres above sea level near the Raffalt mountain hutnear his parked car. Therefore, detailed scientific investigations will be needed to examine the scene, which investigators have defined as “complex” and “extremely enigmatic”. Volunteer firefighters also intervened on site