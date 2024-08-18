Val Pusteria, the body of a young man found: “It’s murder”

Yellow in Puster Valley. In the countryside of the area of Vandoies, in South Tyrolit was found lifeless body of a young South Tyrolean between 20 and 30 years old, whose personal details have not been released. The body was found by Alpine rescue of the Guardia di Finanza near an alpine pasture area at about 1,600 metres above sea level near the Raffalt mountain hut. The body was near his car parked. The death still remains a mystery: the first elements collected after the inspection of the carabinieri were not sufficient to outline a clear and complete picture. Even if the investigators do not exclude the murder trail. However, detailed scientific investigations will be needed to examine the “extremely enigmatic” and “complex” scene. The police also intervened on site firefighters volunteers.