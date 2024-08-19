Val Pusteria, the mystery of the 25-year-old found almost headless. Murder?

A 25 year old boy it was found lifeless in the high mountains in Puster Valleyin an alpine pasture area at about 1600 meters above sea levelnear a mountain hut. But the causes of death are a mystery, everything would suggest a homocidegiven the condition of the boy’s body. The scene that the rescuers found themselves in front of – reports Il Giornale – was creepyThe body presented a deep wound and the head was almost detached from the rest of the bodyfor the prosecutors it was a “violent death”. The inspection carried out by the carabinieri and the first elements collected have not been sufficient for now to have a complete picture of what happened and the prosecutor’s office is maintaining the utmost confidentiality. The young man’s car he was found parked nearby.

There deep wound to the neck and the other clues collected – continues Il Giornale – suggest a murder, but scientific investigations will be needed to have certainties, with the investigators defining the “complex and extremely enigmatic” case. For the moment at Terenten (Pustertal) no hypothesis is being ruled out. The road to access the mountain hut is sealed off and closed to tourists and the curious. The investigations continued throughout the night thanks to equipment used to illuminate the entire area where it was the body was found that have been requested by law enforcement. It will take time to clarify what currently seems a real mystery.