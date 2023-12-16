Bolzano – Triumph of the blue Dominik Paris who in 1.59.84 and a perfect race clearly won the classic Val Gardena downhill on the entire Saslong route. For him – best Italian sprinter in history – it is career victory no. 22, a true resurrection after a disappointing last season in which there were also rumors of a possible withdrawal from competition. Second to the Norwegian Aleksander Kilde, who has won five times on the Saslong, well behind in 2.0028 and third in 2.00.44 to the American Bryce Brennett, winner of Thursday's sprint downhill.

For Italy – with perfect sun and track conditions but without surprises as in recent days thanks perhaps to a thermal inversion, with the track not speeding up with the passage of time and the sun illuminating and warming a greater part of the track – then there is also the good seventh place (in 2.00.76) by Mattia Casse who took the satisfaction of equaling the time of the great Swiss champion Marco Odermatt. Then, further back, among others Florian Schieder in 2.01.44 and Christof Innerhofer in 2.01.50.

Now the cup remains in the Dolomites but moves to nearby Val Badia for the two giant slaloms tomorrow and the day after on the famous Gran Risa slope, with the South Tyrolean slalom skier Alex Vinatzer who has promised to make sparks on the snow at home.