Genoa – Giacomo “Mino” Gnecco, 81 years old, is for the third time mayor of the Municipality of Orero, in Val Fontanabuona. There were 318 voters, with 13 void and 7 blank ballots. Gnecco obtained 277 votes, the challenger, Iolanda Bacigalui, center-left, stops at 21: she will make up the minority group, as in the last 5 years, with Fabrizio Raggio (5 preferences) and Giovanni Torre (2).

The preferences in the majority:

Wiliam zolezzi 10

Roberto Secci 9

Cristiana Pecchia 27

Michele Pastorino 38

David Negri 27

Luca Lorenzo Gardella 5

Marco Dentone 39

Angelo Arata 41