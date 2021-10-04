Genoa – Giacomo “Mino” Gnecco, 81 years old, is for the third time mayor of the Municipality of Orero, in Val Fontanabuona. There were 318 voters, with 13 void and 7 blank ballots. Gnecco obtained 277 votes, the challenger, Iolanda Bacigalui, center-left, stops at 21: she will make up the minority group, as in the last 5 years, with Fabrizio Raggio (5 preferences) and Giovanni Torre (2).
The preferences in the majority:
Wiliam zolezzi 10
Roberto Secci 9
Cristiana Pecchia 27
Michele Pastorino 38
David Negri 27
Luca Lorenzo Gardella 5
Marco Dentone 39
Angelo Arata 41
