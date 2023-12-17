Val d'Isère – Federica Brignone wins the Val d'Isere Super-G signing the 24th World Cup victory. The Italian preceded the Norwegian Vickoff Lie by 44 cents, third at 59 cents Sofia Goggia, who fell into less than perfect physical condition due to a flu syndrome. The Italian team therefore came close to scoring a double but the match certifies the quality of the two most successful Italian teams in the circus. Marta Bassino is out, as are the American Mikaela Shiffrin and the Swiss Gut-Behrami

For Brignone, with her 24th career victory in the World Cup, she joined Gustav Thoeni in the ranking of the most successful Italians.