A 55-year-old climber, Enrico Casella, computer engineer from Genoa, lost his life in the Susa valley, in the Turin area, falling on the slopes of Rocca Sella, in Caprie. The accident took place around 4pm on Saturday, the intervention of the Piedmontese Alpine Rescue ended in the evening.

Casella, which in Genoa he lived in via Tortona 50, in Staglieno, was in the company of some friends who saw him fall from the Rocca along the via Accademica: a fall of 5 or 6 meters which the climbing partners braked using the progression rope to which they were all secured, but this was not enough to save his life. In the fall, in fact, the man slammed against the rocks causing serious trauma. Friends have sounded the alarm.