In a ministry which has already returned more than 200 million euros to the state budget in 2020, it seems that all means are good to save money on the backs of the most fragile students. In Val-de-Marne, the academic director of the national education services thus presented a school map project where almost a fifth (7 out of 40) of UPE2A specialist teaching positions would disappear. This acronym, used for “educational unit for newcomer allophone students”, designates trained and certified teachers, specializing in the reception of non-French speaking students. In schools, they provide 9 hours of weekly French lessons to the students concerned, help them integrate into French school and society, and facilitate their integration into classes.

A call has been launched

But here it is: the pandemic and the confinement have somewhat reduced the number of children concerned in the department. The opportunity is too good: the administration wants to assign these specialists to non-specialized positions, even if it means degrading the care of future allophone students in a department where, between new arrivals and the strong presence of Roma populations, the needs are no longer there. not disappear. Faced with the threat, an appeal was launched by teachers, supported by many unions and associations in the department (SNUipp-FSU, CGT Éduc’action, SUD education, FCPE, Resf, RomEurope, Mrap, LDH, etc.), by PCF senators Laurence Cohen and Pascal Savoldelli, the rebellious French deputy Mathilde Panot or the PCF mayor of Villejuif, Pierre Garzon. All ask “The abandonment of this massive project of abolition of posts in UPE2A”. And they don’t fail to notice how much this coincides with “The speech of the Minister of the Interior, who plays the one-upmanship with the RN on the subject of immigration”.