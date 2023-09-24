Santo Stefano d’Aveto – Someone was already doing it before Covid, but with the pandemic they understood that it could also be the rule and not the exception. There are those who are originally from the hinterland and have returned. Who in any case had some connection, but also those who chose the Levant Apennines coming from very far away. But distance, when it comes to smartworking, is a detail.

From Temossi as from Casaleggio you can also have business relationships with foreign countries. From Amborzasco to Botasi you can be connected with everyone. Of course, first you need to check that the area from which you intend to do smartworking is sufficiently covered by a telephone signal. But even the gray areas can be covered today. In what is hoped to be a near future, improved connectivity could allow many to evaluate remote work from the hinterland. But today, however, it is possible. Many stories are told, all with a smile. They are the stories of Emanuela, Emery, Veronica, Michael and Nadja. For them, smartworking from the Aveto, Graveglia and Sturla valleys is customary: «After Covid, something has changed – says Martina Migliazzi, of the Consortium of widespread hospitality A mountain of hospitality -. In the summer there are many tourists who do a bit of smartworking. But there is someone who does it all year round from here.” Michael Steininger and Nadja Rauss, for example, are two German boys in their early thirties. Until a few months ago they lived in Hamburg: now they have chosen Temossi, a hamlet of Borzonasca, with their dog Alf. “Why? Because it’s beautiful here – he says -. In 2021 we came to Liguria with the camper. In 2022 we stayed here a few months. Now we have decided to live in Temossi.” He is a nutrition consultant, she works in marketing. «No connection problems, except when there is bad weather – says Micheal -. However, as a precaution we have two different operators. We are really happy here, everyone is kind. Maybe there aren’t many people our age. But that’s okay.” Further towards the Apennines, in Casaleggio (Rezzoaglio) there is Emanuela Corbo. She works in the insurance industry. Until a few years ago, she lived and went to the office in Milan every day: «Then I thought that I could also do remote work from here, where my mother lived – she says. Part of my commitments are always in person, but most of the hours I work from the valley. Happy? I would also say very happy. I have two different operators for safety, but sometimes the problem is more the electricity. This is why I use a laptop: if the power goes out I stay online. These are all details that for me are negligible compared to the quality of life. During my lunch break I go for a walk in the woods.” In Amborzasco, on the slopes of Mount Penna, Veronica Brizzolara lives and works, employed in the pharmaceutical sector for an Emilian company: «If there is a need I go to the office, but it doesn’t happen often – she explains -. It all started during Covid. Also for personal reasons I was forced to return to Amborzasco. There I understood that smartworking could be my habit.” Veronica’s case is emblematic. In Amborzasco there is no telephone signal: «Here at home they all have operators that allow you to receive a good connection – she says. The problem is when you go out. At that point you are discovered: no internet, no phone calls. Well, this is actually an inconvenience. I live with it, but it would be nice if the traditional telephone signal finally arrived here too.” On the other side, in Val Graveglia, there is Emery Vajda. He is a true Graveglino, a petrophysicist by trade. He works in Milan half the hours. The others remain in the valley, in Botasi: «I work and intently look out the window, I see the greenery of my valley, Mount Chiappozzo – he says -. I’ve always done a bit of smart work, with Covid it increased. I’m happy: I enjoy my family, I’m also more productive because the time I would use to travel I use to work. I receive data from half the world, I have download and upload speeds that often aren’t even available in the city. If they asked me to spend even more hours smartworking, I would immediately accept.” —