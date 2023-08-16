Santo Stefano d’Aveto, the church bells play “Guasto d’amore” by Bresh



Genoa – The video he shows has gone viral on social media, especially among Genoa fans the bell tower of a country church sing the notes of “Guasto D’Amore”from the initial verse to the end: the song by the Genoese and very Genoese rapper Bresh is dedicated to the Griffin and has become a sort of second team anthem for about a year.

The anonymous bell ringer’s performance took place on the day of the patron saint, San Rocco, a Villanoce, a hamlet of Rezzoaglio, in Val D’Aveto.

It is not the first time that the bell tower of a church in Liguria has been used to pay homage to Genoa. The last occasion last May when the parish priest of Pietra Ligure, don Giancarlo Cuneo, immediately after the triple whistle of Genoa-Ascoli had decided to sing the rossoblù anthem to celebrate the promotion to Serie A.