Santo Stefano d’Aveto – August in the refuges? Yes, trusting in good weather, especially on weekends (but around August 15 it could be sold out) and with the unknown factor of swine fever. Thanks to the coolness of the hinterland (yesterday in Val d’Aveto the minimum was around 11-12 degrees), the refuges are always a popular choice. In Santo Stefano, the Casermette del Penna are always popular: «The weather counts and so far we haven’t been so lucky – says the manager George Raggi -. Swine fever? It will be a problem, in case, for the mushrooms ». A half-board room here costs around 70 euros (50 euros if you bring a sleeping bag). In front of the refuge there is an ebike rental. Excursions are often organised. Lots of reservations at the Bue refuge at 1800 metres. You can sleep (there are twelve beds) and even dine if there are at least ten of you (all inclusive around 60 euros). In the Sturla valley, a new season for the Pratomollo refuge: «More people on weekends, but generally bookings arrive almost at the last minute – say the managers. We have created an area for the shelter of horses for those who pass by here on the back of horses». A bed with dinner costs between 55 and 60 euros. In Malga Zanoni (Borzonasca) there is talk of a regular flow. There are always initiatives on the weekends. Costs? 55 euros for a dormitory, 65 euros for a double room with half board. Then in Ventarola there is the self-managed refuge of the Aveto Park: «Fewer people than usual – say the managers -. Swine fever doesn’t help even if the woods are open. All you need to do is clean your shoes or bike tires». Here a bed with use of the kitchen costs 22 euros with linen, 15 euros if you bring a sleeping bag. From the refuge of Monte Caucaso, the manager, Maurice Chenal, says that «this year we are busy, in line with last year. Too bad it’s usually bad on Saturdays and Sundays, which holds us back a bit. Most of the clients are locals, or those with second homes. Few foreigners: some Germans because I advertised with a site in Germany». The Fontanabuona refuge, with an incredible view of the Tigullio sea and a short distance from Barbagelata di Lorsica (and therefore from the Alta Via), is open every day: «I close one day a week to refuel, and I try to associate the closure with a day of bad weather. We won’t be there on Thursday this week.” The meal costs 24 euros, including first course, second course, side dish, dessert, coffee, wine and water. Half board, 45 euros. «This year, swine fever is holding us back a bit, because people don’t know what they can do in the red zone. For now, a change of shoes and disinfectant are required. However, many ask what they can do. The problem will be when it comes to the mushrooms».