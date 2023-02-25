The earthquakes severely damaged about 30 of the 40 stone houses of one or two floors in the village, which is surrounded by orchards of oranges and lemons.

Since the third earthquake in Turkey, the electricity has been cut off for the village’s 130 residents.

“Vakifli is all we have,” said Masis, a 67-year-old retired jeweler who has returned to his hometown after spending 17 years in Istanbul. “It is the only Armenian village in Turkey, it is our home, and seeing it like this breaks my heart.”

He added, “This village is small, and our children mostly prefer to live in Istanbul. This is the only home we have known. After this disaster, I do not know how long it will take to rebuild the village. I am very afraid that most people will leave and the village will become deserted.”

Vakifli is located on Mount Musa in Hatay province, overlooking the city of Samandag, which lies on the western edge of Turkey’s long border with Syria.

The villagers speak among themselves a local dialect known as the Armenian dialect of Jabal Musa, a dialect interspersed with Arabic and Turkish words.

One of the village officials, Berg Karton, said his two-storey house was badly damaged and he was waiting for building inspectors.

He added that he had no place to store his valuables at home.

Armin Hergel, 64, said she used to live in the café, which had a small generator and called it “Hilton”, but the power outages in the village were a real problem.

“We need to keep warm. We try to keep warm by drinking tea, but the nights are really cold and scary in complete darkness with constant aftershocks,” she added.

“We thought the earthquakes had stopped, and the third earthquake occurred on Monday evening and the destruction was much worse. Now our house is uninhabitable and we live half the time in a café and the other half in a tent,” she said.