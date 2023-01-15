Georgian actor Vakhtang Kikabidze will be buried on January 19 at the Veriysky cemetery in Tbilisi. This was announced on January 15 by the manager of the artist Rati Abzianidze.

“It was the decision of his family, it was also his wish during his lifetime, that he would be buried in the Veriysky cemetery, where his mother is buried,” he said.

Abzianidze also said that a memorial service for the actor would be held in a church, but did not specify which one. According to the manager, after the end of the ceremony, the coffin will be delivered to the Tbilisi Philharmonic, and later the burial will take place.

Vakhtang Kikabidze died on January 15 at the age of 85. According to Abzianidze, the cause of death was health problems, the actor was in the clinic for the last few weeks of his life.

Kikabidze is known for his paintings “Do not Cry!”, “Mimino”, “Melodies of the Veriysky Quarter” and a number of others. In total, the actor’s filmography includes more than 20 paintings. In addition, he is also known as a screenwriter and director. He made two feature films – “Be healthy, dear” and “Men and all the rest.”