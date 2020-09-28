Devotees could not reach due to Corona Mother’s building remained closed for six months due to Corona epidemic. The yatra was then resumed under the SOP in August. In this, the number of devotees has been fixed. But due to Corona, devotees are unable to reach. In such a situation, the work of delivering prasad has been started on behalf of the board.

Pooja booking can be done in your name on the website Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has started home delivery of Prasad to devotees, along with the Department of Posts. This facility has been introduced for those who cannot undertake pilgrimage during the pilgrimage. People can book their name worship on the board’s website.

Prasad will reach home within 72 hours Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said that when a devotee makes a booking, a puja is performed in their name and the prasad is packed. We have tied up with the Department of Posts. Prasad is dispatched within 72 hours.

500 to 2100 rupees, three packages of Prasad Three packages have been prepared for Prasad. Which ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 2100. Devotees can book the package and pay online, after which Prasad will be sent to their home.

This prasad will reach home for 500 rupees In the package of 500 rupees, 1 package dry fruits of 200 grams, 2 package mix offerings, 10 package pouch offerings, 2 patka, 1 package rakshasutra red and 1 package rakshasutra black.

It will be available in the offering of Rs 1100 In 1100 package, a packet of 300 grams will be sent to dry fruits, 3 package mix offerings, 1 piece Mata ki chunni, 2 booklet hymns collection, 4 patka, 1 package Rakshatutra red, 1 package Rakshatra Kala, one 5 gram silver coin .

Prasad Package of Rs 2100 In the offering of Rs 2100, the devotees get 1 package dry fruits of 500 grams, 4 package mix offerings, 20 package pouch offerings, 1 piece mata ki chunni, 5 booklet hymns collection, 8 patka, 2 package red rakshaasutra, 2 package black rakshaasutra, one 10 gram silver coin.

Another facility is going to start soon for the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi. Now the devotees of Mata will be able to have live darshan on their mobiles. For this, work has been started on behalf of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The app is set to launch in October. Through this, devotees will get to see Mata Darshan and Aarti to Havan live. Earlier, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has started booking the Puja in the name of devotees. People can get their name worshiped by booking. The board will also send offerings to the devotees’ home.