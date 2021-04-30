‘Allegory of vanity’, an anonymous painting from the seventeenth century preserved in the monastery of Las Descalzas Reales in Madrid, in which a supposed portrait of La Calderona appears in the foreground.

It is not difficult to show that a narcissistic number or PPDI (pluperfect digital invariant) cannot have more than 60 digits (see comments from last week), but it is another thing to determine the greater of them. Our regular commentator Juan José Rodríguez could have found it in the this link:

On said website (magic-squares) it is stated that:

Largest possible PPDI has 39 digits. It is 115,132,219,018,763992,565,095,597,973,971,522,401. It is equal to the sum of the 39th power of its digits.

But I have not been able to contrast the information or find the demonstration that, indeed, this is the highest possible PPDI.

Last week we saw all the PDI and PPDI numbers up to and including order 10. Here’s a PPDI of order 11:

82,693,916,578 = 8¹¹ + 2¹¹ + 6¹¹ + 9¹¹ + 3¹¹ + 9¹¹ + 1¹¹ + 6¹¹ + 5¹¹ + 7¹¹ + 8¹¹

And on the same page we find that:

1,180,591,620,717,411,303,424 = 2 ^ 70

and the sum of the digits in 2 ^ 70 equals 70.

The caret ^ means “raised to the power”, since the program does not allow you to write such large exponents. Due to its affinity with narcissistic numbers, this enormous number (whose sum of digits is equal to the power to which you have to raise 2 to obtain this number) could be described as vain (we will see some more later).

As for why 370 and 371 are consecutive, the answer is very simple: if a narcissistic number ends in 0, the next will also be narcissistic, since it will end in 1 and 1 raised to whatever power is 1; therefore, we add one unit to the number itself and another to the sum of its digits, thus maintaining equality.

The easiest way to carry out the endless chess game, which we have been talking about in recent weeks, is for both players to draw their two knights and put them back in their respective starting squares indefinitely.

And, to finish with the pending questions, the easiest way to carry out that endless chess game, which we have been talking about in recent weeks, is for both players to remove their two knights and put them back in their respective starting squares. indefinitely (following a pattern based on the Thue sequence). Totally absurd as a chess game, but compatible with the rules of the game.

Vaguely narcissistic

Like the one we have just seen a few paragraphs above (2 raised to 70), there are numbers that, without being narcissistic, remind us of the close relationship between powers and digits. Let’s see some:

17³ = 4,913

4 + 9 + 1 + 3 = 17

Is there another number equal to the sum of the digits in its cube? (Not counting the trivial cases of 0 and 1).

1,233 = 12² + 33²

Is there another number equal to the sum of the square of its first two digits plus the square of the last two? (Hint: there is one of the form aabb, that is, with the first two digits the same and the last two also).

3,435 = 3³ + 4⁴ + 3³ + 5⁵

Is there another number equal to the sum of its digits raised to themselves? (There is one of nine digits: 438,579,088 = 4⁴ + 3³ + 8⁸ + 5⁵ + 7⁷ + 9⁹ + 0⁰ + 8⁸ + 8⁸, but I don’t know if there are any more).

I invite my astute readers to propose other types of vain numbers.

