VAIMOO, the “e-bike sharing” solution connected company of the Angel Group, announces the renewal of the partnership with CityBike Global, a leading Spanish company in the micro-mobility sector, for the new e-bike sharing service in the metropolitan area of GdanskGdynia and Sopot (Mevo), Poland.

There strategic partnership between VAIMOO and CityBike Global, already present in Europe and Latin America with over 30,000 vehicles, confirms itself as a winner: the Spanish company, in fact, has once again chosen the Italian player for the supply of intelligent electric bicycles, after having selected it as a partner for the sharing system that will soon be operational in Stockholm. For the metropolitan area of ​​Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot, VAIMOO will supply approximately 3,360 smart e-bikesentirely developed and produced in Italy.

Thousands of new vehicles, efficient and sustainable thanks to the recycled aluminum frame and large capacity quick-change battery will be available all year round, 24 hours a day. The e-bikes produced by VAIMOO will be included in the fleet managed and operated by CityBike Global. Furthermore, they can be integrated with third-party transport systems and can be parked in dedicated virtual parking areas. Citizens of Gdansk will have the opportunity to enjoy a flexible travel experience, contributing to the sustainability of the urban environment.