Although sometimes it costs us more time to choose which series or movie see that what we later invest in enjoying them, will never seem too much content offer. Of course there are titles with which we do not doubt. And one of them is one of the last premieres of Disney+. It’s about Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel serieswhose first two chapters arrived at the platform on March 5 and has already surprised with some unexpected death.

With this title, Marvel Studios It opens its 2025 calendar on the small screen. Charlie Cox returns home and to discover the outcome of her confrontation with the character of Vicent D’Onofrio we must wait for April 10, date on which the last episode premieres. But there is a key premise: to enjoy the series, we must Subscribe to Disney+.

This expected premiere is one of the reasons to register now on the platform. But it is not the only title that is worth it. Vaiana 2 Arrives at Densey+ on March 12. The second part where Vaiana and Maui return to a new trip through Oceania is a perfect proposal for children and older.





How much does the subscription to Disney+ cost

Like most platforms streaming, Disney+ has several price plans to adapt to each user. The most economical is the basic plan, which costs 5.99 euros per month. This option includes advertisements and allows simultaneous reproduction by up to two devices.

For a little more, 9.99 euros per month or with an annual option of 99.90 euros a year (With what you save two months of subscription)the standard plan without ads is available with two simultaneous reproductions, but with allowed downloads. Finally, the Plan Prémicium It costs 13.99 euros per month (139.90 per year), allows 4 simultaneous reproductions, offers the highest video quality and is compatible with Dolby Atmos.





March premieres calendar in Disney+

An image of ‘Vaiana 2’ Disney

In addition, the platform is celebrating, since in March He turns 5 since its launch in Spainfor what they want to celebrate with all their users the ephemeris. To do this, together with the usual contents of Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars among many others, they have prepared some premieres to celebrate it in style.

March 1 : ‘Gilmore girls’ (Season 1 to 7)

: ‘Gilmore girls’ (Season 1 to 7) March 5: ‘Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel series’

‘Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel series’ March 7 : ‘Mission to Sentinel Island’

: ‘Mission to Sentinel Island’ March 12 : ‘Vaiana 2’

: ‘Vaiana 2’ March 20 : ‘O’Desa’

: ‘O’Desa’ March 26 : ‘David Blaine: Extreme Challenges’ (Season 1)

: ‘David Blaine: Extreme Challenges’ (Season 1) March 28: ‘Alexander and the terrible, horrible, frightening, horrible’ trip

