“In recent days we have been inundated with two pieces of news: cholera and the heat that kills people. That gentleman probably ate raw fish and got cholera, but that doesn’t mean we’re all going to get cholera now. Just as it does not mean that exposure to heat and the increase in temperature will make all the elderly and frail die”. So Francesco Vaia, director general of the Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rome, to ‘W l’Italia’ on Rtl 102.5. “The theme – he specifies – is how we behave, how we protect ourselves and protect the frail and elderly. So let’s go back to the topic of prevention which is the mother of everything”.

“However, the glass is half full – reassures Vaia – because on this issue, in recent years, Italian citizens have developed great awareness”.